Grammys 2017: Play-at-home ballot

Beyoncé leads the 2017 Grammy Awards with a total of nine nominations, including album of the year. Drake, Rihanna and Kanye West all earned eight nominations apiece, while Chance the Rapper picked up seven. The artists competing in the album of the year category are Adele, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Drake and Sturgill Simpson. The Grammy Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 5 p.m. Pacific. Mark your choices below!